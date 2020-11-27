Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Everton Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s are back in action on home turf later tonight when Everton make the trip to Leyland in Premier League 2.

Buoyed by the last gasp win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the beginning of the week, Billy Barr's side will be eager to record back-to-back victories for the visit of the Toffees tonight.

A win will put Barr's boys top of Premier League 2 Division 1 for at least 24 hours, depending on how second-placed Derby County get on at Arsenal.

In terms of team news, Monday's match-winner Sam Durrant is likely to keep his place in the side, but injuries will certainly hamper Barr's selection options for tonight's game.

Depending on whether he is part of the first team squad tomorrow, Harry Chapman could once again be involved having started in Sussex on Monday afternoon.

And whilst Barr expects Brad Lyons to be back available for the game, the Development Squad boss has revealed that two members of his squad will be out of action for the rest of 2020.

“We’ll see what we’ve got for the game," Barr said ahead of the test.

“Ben Paton’s a long-term absentee and will be out for between six to eight weeks, Jack Vale’s the same.

“Brad will be back involved and we’ll see if there are any first team players available as well because the gaffer won’t want them falling through the cracks of not playing in the first team or Under-23s.

“The gaffer is conscious that there are players who will need game time, those that have been around the first team but have maybe not played.”