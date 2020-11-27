Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Everton Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s are back in action on home turf later tonight when Everton make the trip to Leyland in Premier League 2.
Buoyed by the last gasp win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the beginning of the week, Billy Barr's side will be eager to record back-to-back victories for the visit of the Toffees tonight.
A win will put Barr's boys top of Premier League 2 Division 1 for at least 24 hours, depending on how second-placed Derby County get on at Arsenal.
In terms of team news, Monday's match-winner Sam Durrant is likely to keep his place in the side, but injuries will certainly hamper Barr's selection options for tonight's game.
Depending on whether he is part of the first team squad tomorrow, Harry Chapman could once again be involved having started in Sussex on Monday afternoon.
And whilst Barr expects Brad Lyons to be back available for the game, the Development Squad boss has revealed that two members of his squad will be out of action for the rest of 2020.
“We’ll see what we’ve got for the game," Barr said ahead of the test.
Kick-off is at 7pm at the County Ground in Leyland.
Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.
Fans can follow the action via our social media channels.