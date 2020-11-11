Annesley and Gibraltar set for Bulgaria battle

Louie Annesley could feature this evening when Gibraltar take on Bulgaria in an international friendly in Sofia.

Taking place at the the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski in Sofia later on today, the clash in the Bulgarian capital will act as a warm up match for Julio Ribas' side.

The encounter will be their 50th official international match since joining UEFA in 2013.

Attentions for Annesley and Gibraltar will then turn to the UEFA Nations League, with a double-header to contend with, starting at the weekend.

Gibraltar, who currently sit top of League D Group 2, know just one more win will see them win the group, and they have two upcoming opportunities to clinch it.

The first chance comes away in San Marino on the Saturday 14th November and then at home to Liechtenstein three days later at the Victoria Stadium.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm, with coverage of the game available on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

Good luck, Louie!