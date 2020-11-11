Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Annesley and Gibraltar set for Bulgaria battle

Game one of three for the youngster takes place later this afternoon in Sofia

8 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Louie Annesley could feature this evening when Gibraltar take on Bulgaria in an international friendly in Sofia.

Taking place at the the Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski in Sofia later on today, the clash in the Bulgarian capital will act as a warm up match for Julio Ribas' side.

The encounter will be their 50th official international match since joining UEFA in 2013.

Attentions for Annesley and Gibraltar will then turn to the UEFA Nations League, with a double-header to contend with, starting at the weekend.

Gibraltar, who currently sit top of League D Group 2, know just one more win will see them win the group, and they have two upcoming opportunities to clinch it.

The first chance comes away in San Marino on the Saturday 14th November and then at home to Liechtenstein three days later at the Victoria Stadium.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm, with coverage of the game available on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

Good luck, Louie!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Annesley set for international triple-header

9 November 2020

Louie Annesley has joined up with the Gibraltar senior squad for the country's first ever international triple-header.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers review: International round-up

12 October 2020

Our international quartet have all been away with their respective countries over the weekend, with mixed fortunes for the Rovers stars.

Read full article

Development Squad

Louie in Liechtenstein...

10 October 2020

Louie Annesley will be hoping for a return to the starting XI when Gibraltar take to the field later this afternoon in the UEFA Nations League.

Read full article

Development Squad

Louie set for international double-header

4 October 2020

Young Rovers defender Louie Annesley has been called up to the Gibraltar squad for two international fixtures next week.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Annesley set for international triple-header

9 November 2020

Louie Annesley has joined up with the Gibraltar senior squad for the country's first ever international triple-header.

Read full article

Development Squad

We were outclassed

7 November 2020

Billy Barr gave a scathing assessment of his side's display following a first Premier League 2 defeat of the season.

Read full article

Development Squad

Magloire makes Pools move

6 November 2020

Rovers defender Tyler Magloire has today joined National League side Hartlepool United on a short-term loan deal.

Read full article

Development Squad

Not at our best – Barr

23 October 2020

Billy Barr says Rovers Under-23s failed to reach the standards they’ve set this season, as they drew 0-0 away to West Ham.

Read full article

View more