It's been a long wait for a return to training for Joe Rothwell and the rest of the Rovers squad.

Two-and-a-half months on from the season being suspended, Tony Mowbray's charges returned to training at the beginning of this week, albeit in smaller group sessions.

Rothwell, who has spent lockdown with his partner and young daughter, has combined daddy duties with keeping himself ticking over on runs and footballing drills with a friend, as showcased on his Instagram account.

But he's now relishing the opportunity to return to first team training with the rest of the team.

“The lads have stuck to the fitness plans and we’ve had little competitions with the running times, which is really healthy," the 25-year-old told iFollow Rovers.

“I’m not a long distance runner, but if you put me in the short distance sprints then I’ll back myself to be right up there!

“One of my best mates has set up his own little coaching business, so I managed to pop down to get a feel of the ball with him again.

“He was delighted to do it, as long as we stuck to the social distancing guidelines.

“It was nice to get back out there and to get a feel of the ball again. Hopefully I can bring that back into games and hit the ground running when we return," he added.

And he's confident that a gradual return to normality will provide a boost for everyone.

“I’ve had the chat with my missus about returning to training after nine weeks where we’ve not left the house,"he added.

“The only time I’ve gone out is to do the work that I’ve been set by the club.

“I think she’s ready for me to go back, I think she’s probably getting sick of me being in the house all the time.

“As long as we go back and we’re having the tests regularly then why wouldn’t we come back?

“It’ll be a massive relief for everybody because it’s been a long nine or ten weeks now.

“All the lads are itching to get going again.”