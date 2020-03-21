Skip to site footer
Club shop closed until further notice

The club has taken the decision to close the Roverstore in the interests of staff and supporters

10 Hours ago

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and Government guidance about social distancing, the Roverstore will be closed until further notice.

The decision has been made in order to protect the health and wellbeing of both supporters and club staff.

The Call Centre (01254 372000) will remain open as normal from 10am to 2pm on Saturday and is available for all enquiries.

Supporters are advised to purchase any tickets or retail merchandise online, which will continue to be processed as normal.

Don’t forget, Rovers are offering 40% off home kit, away kit and training wear, which means fans can purchase adult shirts (home and away) for only £30, whilst a baby home kit, which includes shirt, shorts and socks, is available for just £25.

Browse the full sale by clicking here.

You can also redeem Club Cash on all retail purchases. To view your current balance visit my-rovers.co.uk.


