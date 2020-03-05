A family affair for D'Margio...

His grandather's a legendary figure at Arsenal, but D'Margio Wright-Phillips is hoping to gun down the north Londoners, who visit Ewood Park on Friday night in the FA Youth Cup.

For younger Rovers supporters, Ian Wright is probably best known for his likeable persona as a pundit on Match of the Day.

But for the older generation, fans will remember the ex-England striker for plundering 185 goals in 288 in an Arsenal shirt.

And Wright, who can also count the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Celtic as former clubs, could be in attendance to watch his grandson play against the club where he is so fondly remembered at.

But that's not the only football link that runs in the family, with D'Margio's father Shaun a former Chelsea, Manchester City and England winger.

In fact, Stewart Downing made his England debut against Holland in 2005 as a second half substitute, replacing D'Margio's dad.

“There’s not as much pressure on you as people say," D'Margio said when asked about his footballing origins by iFollow Rovers.

"I just want to work hard to get as good as they were and to achieve what they both achieved. They worked so hard to achieve what they did in the game, and that’s what I have to do, too.

“It’s very good to have them around, because when I am down or have had a bad game I can always pick up the phone to them.

“They both give me advise and it’s great to know you have backup there to help you through the difficult moments."

Wright-Phillips scored one of the goals in the 4-2 win over Preston North End in the last round to help Mike Sheron's side reach this stage of the competition.

And the teenage starlet admits there's been a lift in recent training sessions ahead of the test against the Gunners.

“There’s a buzz around the group and we’re all desperate to beat Arsenal," the 18-year-old added.

“The quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, it’s a really exciting competition, so to get to the semi-finals would be great.

“Because it was the first time I’ve played at Ewood and to get my first goal, it was a good goal for the club and a really good feeling.

“It was good pressing from Jared, toed the ball into my direction and I managed to finish it.

“I got the celebration from my dad. He didn’t do it too often when he played, but he used to be able to do the acrobatics. I think I’ve just caught on and have learnt how to produce the tricks."