Dack’s back … and he’s here to stay!

Rovers are delighted to announce that Bradley Dack has today committed his long-term future to the club.

The 26-year-old talisman, who suffered a serious knee injury a year ago today, has signed a new contract with the club through to the summer of 2023, with the option of an additional 12 months.

Since joining from Gillingham in June 2017, Dack has gone on to make 114 appearances in Rovers colours, scoring 46 goals.

A key player in our 2017-18 promotion campaign, during which he netted 18 league goals and was named both Rovers’ and League One’s Player of the Year, Dack has since established himself as one of the top talents in the Championship.

He had netted 10 goals in the first half of last season, before sustaining an ACL injury against Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on December 23rd last year.

Following a long road to recovery, the Rovers star made his competitive comeback in the Under-23s’ 5-3 victory over Derby County on Monday night and is now within touching distance of a first team return.

“It feels really good,” said Dack. “It’s been going on a while now, but we got there in the end, so it feels nice to commit to this club for three more years and with the option at the end of it it could be four, so I’m really pleased.

“This club gave me the opportunity to come here in League One and show what I can do and the gaffer believed in me. The club have given me the opportunity to play in the Championship for the first time and has stuck by me through the injury, so I felt like I owed the club a little bit and as long as the deal was right for both parties then I was happy to sign.

“This is my fourth season now and hopefully we can finish this season off with a flourish. The last year hasn’t been great for me, but injuries are part and parcel of football and I was unlucky to get a serious one, but overall I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far.

“Getting promoted from League One is obviously a major highlight and then testing myself in the Championship as well has been amazing and to see the squad grow like it has, it’s been nice to be a part of.

“I firmly believe that this squad right now is good enough to get into the Premier League. We’ve had some inconsistent results, but it’s just about turning those games that we’re dominating into wins and I think that we definitely have the players to do that and with the players coming back, it will give us a massive chance.”