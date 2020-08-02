Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Quiz: Name those Rovers!

Can you name all 31 players to have featured for Rovers in any first team competition in 2019-20?

Just now

During these barren weeks before pre-season we all need something to pass the time.

We know how it is, so over the next couple of weeks we will be producing a few quizzes looking back on the 2019-20 campaign.

So first up, let's see if you can you name our 31 players from first team outings from the season just gone.

That's right, all you need to do is name every player that featured for us in the Sky Bet Championship, Emirates FA Cup or Carabao Cup.

Let us know how you get on by screenshotting your result and showing us via our Twitter handle here. Good luck!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Quiz: Mogga's matches!

7 June 2019

It's Friday and the weekend's almost here, so what better way to see in the two days of rest by challenging yourself with the latest Rovers quiz?!

Read full article

Club News

Quiz: Name every Mowbray signing as Rovers boss

31 May 2019

During these barren months before pre-season we all need something to pass the time.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

For club and country...

17 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Face in The Crowd update

31 July 2020

Following the conclusion of our final four home matches of the 2019-20 Sky Bet Championship season behind closed doors, we would like to thank supporters for purchasing their ‘Face In The Crowds’ and...

Read full article

Club News

The perfect environment for players to develop

30 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Brereton feeling the benefits

30 July 2020

Ben Brereton says he will head into 2020-21 with a point to prove, but admits he's already feeling the benefits of the hard graft put in during lockdown.

Read full article

View more