Proud of the players and pleased with progress

“I think the football club can be proud of the Under-23s players for what they've done"

14 Hours ago

Billy Barr is proud of what the Under-23s side achieved in 2019-20, before the season was cut short due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The development squad sat ninth in the Premier League 2 table with five games remaining when the season was suspended back in March.

The Rovers youngsters had also progressed through to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup, where they were due to host Wolves in the last 16, having also booked their place in the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup for the second year running.

Barr says the group, who have been plagued by injuries, should be pleased with the way they have gone about their business and for remaining competitive in the top flight of development football.

“I think when I look back and reflect, I'd like to think it's been quite successful in a way, because we’ve never had the same team out in two consecutive games,” said the Under-23s head coach.

“We've had quite a lot of first team players returning either from injury or not playing first team football playing with us, so from that point of view, some of the Under-23s have had to sit out at times, which has been a bit of a frustration.

“But I have to say that, in general, when I look back, I’ve been happy with the performances, perhaps with the exception of the Man City game at home.

“I think the football club can be proud of the Under-23s players for what they've done.

“We've worked throughout the season with small numbers, so the players can be proud of their achievements for staying in that league and with a game in hand, we could very well have emulated last season's finishing place.

“So when I look back, I'm proud of what they've done.”


