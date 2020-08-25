Preview: Blackpool v Rovers

The second game of Rovers' pre-season schedule takes place this evening, with Tony Mowbray taking his side north to face Blackpool.

The encounter at Bloomfield Road kicks off at 7pm, with the team news revealed across our social media channels and website at 6pm.

Rovers will be aiming to back up their excellent 4-1 win over Fleetwood Town at the weekend with another victory over League One opposition.

Our last battle with the Tangerines came last pre-season, with goals from Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton earning a comfortable 2-0 win over the Seasiders.

The last competitive fixture between the clubs was hugely entertaining, with Rovers recording an emphatic 4-2 victory at Bloomfield Road towards the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.

Strikes from Marcus Antonsson and Bradley Dack gave Rovers the half time lead in November 2017 before Charlie Mulgrew and a rare Paul Downing finish earned all three points.

Ahead of this evening's test, Rovers will hope Sam Gallagher has shaken off a slight muscle injury that kept him out of the weekend trip to Highbury, whilst there may be a doubt over Joe Rothwell.

The midfielder came on at half time on the Fylde Coast, but was forced off with a knock with just under 15 minutes of the game remaining.

Aside from the duo, Mowbray is expected to be able to call upon a fully fit squad, aside from Dack, who remains a few weeks away from full training.

Blackpool's first home friendly of the campaign at the weekend was a truly entertaining spectacle against Everton, with the two teams playing out a 3-3 draw.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead after only 12 minutes before the Toffees battled back thanks to a Dominic Calvert-Lewin finish and then a Gylfi Sigurdsson brace.

With Neil Critchley's side known for their eye-catching play, it's expected to be another high scoring game this evening, and fans can watch the match via live stream with the following features:

Four camera coverage

In-game replays

Matchday graphics

Full commentary

To purchase a match pass, which costs £5.99, please click here.

Rovers fans should note that it is NOT the same login details as iFollow Rovers and supporters will need to register to buy and watch the match.

The streaming and payment platform is provided by InPlayer and support can be found at https://support.inplayer.com

Coverage starts at 6.50pm.