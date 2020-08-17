Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Jack Walker

19/05/1929 - 17/08/2000

7 Hours ago

19/05/1929 - 17/08/2000

Rovers' number one supporter. We'll never forget.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Rush ready for a 'unique' pre-season schedule

2 Hours ago

Chris Rush says he's confident Rovers can hit the ground running once the season comes back around, with the Head of Athletic Performance getting the players ready for a shorter pre-season than...

Read full article

Club News

Tributes to Uncle Jack

5 Hours ago

Today marks 20 years since Jack Walker, the man who oversaw our 1994-95 triumph with his foresight and finances, sadly passed away.

Read full article

Club News

Carabao Cup draw to take place tomorrow

5 Hours ago

Rovers will be in the hat for tomorrow's Carabao Cup first round draw, which will take place on Sky Sports News at 10am.

Read full article

Club News

On This Day: Happy Birthday, Super Atko!

14 August 2020

On this day in 1968, Mark Atkins was born, which means he celebrates his 52nd birthday today.

Read full article

View more