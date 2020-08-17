19/05/1929 - 17/08/2000
7 Hours ago
19/05/1929 - 17/08/2000
Rovers' number one supporter. We'll never forget.
Advertisement block
Chris Rush says he's confident Rovers can hit the ground running once the season comes back around, with the Head of Athletic Performance getting the players ready for a shorter pre-season than...
Read full article
Today marks 20 years since Jack Walker, the man who oversaw our 1994-95 triumph with his foresight and finances, sadly passed away.
Rovers will be in the hat for tomorrow's Carabao Cup first round draw, which will take place on Sky Sports News at 10am.
On this day in 1968, Mark Atkins was born, which means he celebrates his 52nd birthday today.
View more