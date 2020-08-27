Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Duo likely to miss cup contest

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher are set to miss out against Doncaster on Saturday afternoon

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits that he's unlikely to risk Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher for this weekend's Carabao Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.

After starting Rovers' first pre-season friendly at Fleetwood Town, Nyambe was absent a few days later at Blackpool, missing out on the squad against the Tangerines due to a slight twinge.
 
As for Gallagher, he hasn't featured in either pre-season test due to a slight knock, and both players aren't expected to make the starting XI against Darren Moore's Donny at Ewood Park on Saturday.
 
However, the positives are that Mowbray has confessed that both players aren't long-term absentees.
 
“I don’t think either are ready to start Saturday’s game and I don’t think there’s any need to take risks with two weeks to go until the league season begins," the Rovers chief told iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.
 
“Ryan and Sam are putting their boots on today and are training, so they’re not too far away.
 
“It’s not as if we’re sitting here today and they’re four to six weeks away.
 
“They’re not far away and there’s a good chance that they might make the bench this weekend."

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Gallagher goal a great moment

1 March 2020

Sam Gallagher's first home goal of the season set Rovers on their way to earning a point against Swansea City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Boss expecting Ryan's return for weekend Wigan trip

23 June 2020

Tony Mowbray says it's looking likely that Ryan Nyambe will be back in contention to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Ryan's return a timely boost

25 June 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ryan Nyambe is fit and available to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Boss buoyed by new look Brereton

19 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says he remains confident that the goals will come on a regular basis for striking duo Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

4 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday's Carabao Cup first round tie against Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

A positive mindset going into Donny cup clash

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says there will be no need to shake off any kind of pre-season mentality when the first competitive outing of the campaign comes around on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

Freeview: Thomas looking forward to the English experience

26 August 2020

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Kaminski's first day

26 August 2020

Read full article

View more