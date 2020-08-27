Duo likely to miss cup contest

Tony Mowbray admits that he's unlikely to risk Ryan Nyambe and Sam Gallagher for this weekend's Carabao Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.

After starting Rovers' first pre-season friendly at Fleetwood Town, Nyambe was absent a few days later at Blackpool, missing out on the squad against the Tangerines due to a slight twinge.

As for Gallagher, he hasn't featured in either pre-season test due to a slight knock, and both players aren't expected to make the starting XI against Darren Moore's Donny at Ewood Park on Saturday.

However, the positives are that Mowbray has confessed that both players aren't long-term absentees.

“I don’t think either are ready to start Saturday’s game and I don’t think there’s any need to take risks with two weeks to go until the league season begins," the Rovers chief told iFollow Rovers in his pre-match press conference.

“Ryan and Sam are putting their boots on today and are training, so they’re not too far away.

“It’s not as if we’re sitting here today and they’re four to six weeks away.

“They’re not far away and there’s a good chance that they might make the bench this weekend."