Boss delighted to land "prime target"

Tony Mowbray couldn't hide his delight after marking his first move in the summer transfer window with the capture of experienced goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

The stopper touched down in the UK to pen a two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, to become the first ever Belgian to represent Rovers.

With a glittering CV that has seen the 27-year-old play in both the Champions League and Europa League, the capture of Kaminski looks something of a real coup for Rovers.

Arriving from KAA Gent, who finished runners-up in the top tier of Belgian football last term, Kaminski has twice one the Belgian Pro League with Anderlecht before lifting the Danish Superliga during a season on loan with FC Copenhagen.

Kaminski appeared in all 14 of Gent's Europa League outings in 2019-20, which ended in a narrow defeat to Italian giants Roma over two legs.

And speaking after finally landing his man, Mowbray is understandably thrilled that the hard work has paid off for Rovers.

“I'm very happy after what's been a tough week or two to get everything done," the beaming boss admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“He's been a prime target of ours in that position for quite some time, we've worked hard to try and make it happen, and here he is.

“He's coming from a foreign country, he'll need to relocate with his wife and young child, he doesn't know any of our players or how we play, but he has all the attributes and assets to be a very successful goalkeeper for our football club.

“There's lots of aspects I like about Thomas. His experience is very pertinent, he's played in both the Champions League and Europa League, he's won leagues with Anderlecht and came very close with Gent, and he's played a lot of football.

“He's a good size, a good stature and is a modern goalkeeper who distributes the ball really well.

“As he knows, his first job is to keep the ball out of the net, as it is with all goalkeepers, but with the way we want to play, he certainly fits the criteria of what we want from our goalkeepers moving forward," Mowbray added.

“We're hoping that Thomas will come and do the job for us, and although the little complications of moving to another country and acclimatising will take some time, I'm very confident that the experienced he has will help our team.

“I had long chats with him on the phone before he flew over to England. I've watched a lot of him and we just hope he can bring everything from what we've seen to our team.

“Hopefully he starts well, hopefully he grows in confidence and can help the team keep lots of clean sheets and win games.

“He's mature, he's a nice guy and seems very relaxed and assured in his own abilities, so let's hope he can take that onto the pitch for us. We'll be supporting him all the way."

Despite the fact that Kaminski will be unavailable for the short-term, the boss is certain that the new stopper will prove to be a big part of the furniture for Rovers for the long-term.

“The world we're living in, we need to abide by the rules," Mowbray admitted.

"He's here for hopefully an extended period of success with this football club, so we won't worry about a couple of weeks where he'll have to quarantine.

“That period will be gone before we know it and he'll be in training with the team and be a big part of life in our squad and in our culture.”