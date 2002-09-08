Sam's shown excellent progress ever since arriving at Rovers at Under-14s level.

Capable of playing on the flanks or up front, Burns was rewarded for some impressive displays for the Under-18s in 2019-20 with a professional contact in the summer of 2020.

Burns scored five goals in five FA Youth Cup games as Rovers reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2019-20, eventually bowing out to Manchester City at St George's Park.

Moving up to the Under-23s upon signing his pro contract, Burns scored his first goal of the season in Premier League 2 Division 1 in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City in January 2021.

He ended 2020-21 with nine goals in 21 outings for the Development Squad and penned a new one-year deal at the end of the campaign to extend his Ewood Park stay until June 2022.