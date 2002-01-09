A versatile defender, Dan's been with Rovers since he was an eight-year-old having started out at Liverpool.

Now into his ninth year at Ewood, the hard working defender has shown excellent progress over the last couple of seasons in particular.

A regular part of the Under-18s team, Pike's featured throughout Rovers' excellent FA Youth Cup run under Mike Sheron in 2019-20.

Having dipped into the Development Squad, Pike stepped up full time in 2020-21 and has made the right back spot his own under Billy Barr.

More progress was to come for Pike, who was an unused substitute for the first team in the clash at Birmingham City in January 2021.