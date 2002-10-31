The 19-year-old became Jon Dahl Tomasson’s second summer signing when the midfielder made the season-long loan switch from Liverpool.

An England Under-20 international, Morton broke onto the scene last season with the Reds, who claimed a domestic cup double, whilst also finishing as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

The talented teenager, who signed a long-term contract at Anfield in January 2021, has been at Liverpool since the age of seven, making his Under-23s debut during the 2020-21 season.

He made his first team breakthrough last term, making his Liverpool debut in a 3-0 victory away to Norwich City in the Carabao Cup, before starting his first game for the club in the fourth round victory away to Preston North End.

The all-action midfielder, who can operate in both deep and attacking areas of the pitch, then started back-to-back Champions League ties against FC Porto and AC Milan, helping the Reds to victory in both games, before being handed his full Premier League debut in the 2-2 draw away to Tottenham Hotspur last December.

Morton, who has made nine appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded side, follows in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson in making loan moves from Anfield to Ewood Park, and will enhance Rovers’ options in the centre of midfield.