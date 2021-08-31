Tickets Roverstore RoversTV App

Player Info

Position

Central Midfielder

Joined Club

31 Aug 2021

Birth Date

14 May 1998

Height

170 cm

Weight

70 KG

Nationality

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Assists

0

Goals

Passing

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Through balls

0

Crosses

0

Shooting

Goals Inside The Box

0

Goals Outside The Box

0

Hit Woodwork

0

Successful Passed In Opposition Half

0

Team Play

Duels Won

0

Successful Dribbles

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0