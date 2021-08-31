Tayo joined Rovers on deadline day in August 2021 for an undisclosed fee from Lincoln City.

The versatile 23-year-old, who can operate at left-back or in midfield, joined on a three-year deal through to June 2024, with a 12-month option.



Edun became Rovers’ fifth summer signing, following the loan captures of Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool, Ian Poveda from Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion duo Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra.



Born in London, Edun started his career at Fulham, progressing through the club’s youth ranks before making his debut in a 3-2 victory over Leyton Orient in the League Cup in August 2016.



A year later, the talented teenager linked up with the England Under-19 squad, which also included Ben Brereton, for the Under-19 European Championships, with Edun named in the Team of the Tournament, as the Young Lions lifted the trophy after defeating Portugal in the final.



Following Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18, Edun joined Ipswich Town on loan at the start of the 2018-19 Championship season, scoring a last-minute equaliser against Rovers on his debut in the opening day draw at Portman Road.



The energetic England youth international, who has represented his country at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level, made seven appearances for the Tractor Boys before being recalled by his parent club.



Edun left Fulham in January 2020, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with Lincoln City. Last season, he made 54 appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s side, who reached the League One play-off final, following a fifth-place finish, but lost out to Blackpool at Wembley in May.