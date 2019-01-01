All Results
Exact Matches
Date Added
Relevance
Zoe
Clair
Clair joined the Ladies team at the start of the 2019-20 season, whilst also helping out with the fitness programme at the RTC.
She was previously the Strength and Conditioning Coach at Bolton Wanderers’ Men’s Academy before taking up her current role at Rovers.
Her job involves both gym and pitch-based fitness work at training and as part of the pre-match warm-up, making sure the players are prepared for matches.
Position
Strength & Conditioning Coach
Height
cm
Weight
KG
Nationality
England