Jordan has been a mainstay in Gemma Donnelly’s forward line for the past six seasons, after a two-year spell playing in the USA.

She started her career at Manchester United’s Centre of Excellence where she won the League title.

Previously of Manchester City Women, the 26-year-old is a natural striker but can play anywhere across a front three, often using her strength and pace to bring others into play.

She has been Rovers’ top goalscorer three times, winning Player of the Match in the FAWNL Cup final in 2017-18. Saffron was also Rovers’ Player of the Season that year.

In 2018-19 she reached the landmark of 100 Rovers appearances and also a century of goals in blue and white.

The striker was FA WNL top goalscorer and won Rovers' Goal of the Season competition for a brilliant individual goal in the FA WNL Cup final against Crawley Wasps.

Now one of the most experienced members of the squad, she was appointed as captain from the 2019-20 season, following the retirement of Lynda Shepherd and helped Rovers to a respectable seventh place finish in the Club’s first campaign playing in the second tier.

The striker scored six goals in all competitions during 2019-20, assisted six more, and was recognised for her efforts by picking up Supporters’ Player of the Year at the Ladies’ virtual End of Season Awards last month.

Jordan committed her future to the Club by signing a one-year contract before the start of the 2020-21 season.