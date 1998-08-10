The central midfielder is now into her sixth season in the first team.

Fenton joined Rovers from Blackpool at the age of 13, before rising through the ranks and graduating from the Blackburn Rovers Centre of Excellence.

The former England Under-17 international won Rovers’ Young Player of the Year in 2015-16 and then became a key part of the first-team squad that won three consecutive league titles between 2017 and 2019.

She was the only player to start all 18 of Rovers' games in the last campaign, underlining her consistency in the middle of the park.

She also won the Player’ Player of the Year award in both 2018-19 and 2019-20, playing her 100th Rovers game in the former season.

Fenton signed her first professional contract at the Club in July 2020 and became just the second player to reach the milestone of 150 first-team games in October 2020.