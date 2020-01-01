A former Everton player who signed from Mossley Hill Ladies, Kayleigh is now into her fifth season with the Club.

The 26-year-old made an immediate impact at centre-half after joining and soon established herself as a key member of the team.

A tall and physical player, Kayleigh uses her passing range and technical ability to control the game from the back four.

She brought up a century of Rovers appearances during 2019-20, ably making the step up from the National League to feature in all 18 games during the Blues' maiden Championship campaign.

In July 2020, McDonald signed a professional deal to keep her at the Club for the 2020-21 season.