The newest member of the team, Galis came on board as the Club's Physiotherapist in September 2020.

Part of Rovers’ Regional Talent Club staff since 2019, Galis has five years experience in soft tissue therapy and one year of experience in sports therapy after graduating from the University of Worcester with a BSc (Hons) in Sports Therapy and a MSc in Sports Medicine from the University of Central Lancashire.

After a four-month internship at Slovakian top division football club, Spartak Trnava, he undertook several sports therapy placements within football and rugby at Kidderminster Harriers and Worcester Warriors.

As well as a massage therapist qualification in Slovakia, Galis also published an article in a peer-review journal - The Journal of Strength and Conditioning.