Jade joined Rovers from Aston Villa in the summer of 2020.

The former Villa centre-back was a stalwart at the Midlands Club, where she was involved in the Girls' Centre of Excellence from Under-10s up to Under-14s.

After a few seasons out of the game, Jade joined Birmingham City Women's Centre of Excellence at Under-16s level. Going on to play reserves football as soon as she turned 16, 2010 saw Jade return to the Villans.

She became a key member of Villa’s setup over the next decade, taking on the role of captain, before leaving at the end of last season.

