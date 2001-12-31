In January 2021, Everton defender Hannah Coan joined Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old centre-back came through the youth system at Everton, playing in the Academy alongside Rovers teammates Isobel Dean and Emma Doyle, before making her first team debut last season.

After featuring in a Continental Tyres League Cup tie in December 2019, Coan then joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan at the start of 2020-21.

Departing the Blades in November 2020, she soon linked up with Gemma Donnelly’s side for the rest of the campaign.

Coan made her full Rovers debut in the draw with Charlton Athletic on 31 January 2021, before her home bow came versus Crystal Palace a week later.