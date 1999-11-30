Midfielder Emma Doyle was one of several new recruits during the summer of 2020.
Doyle signed for the Blues following time at Barclays FA Women’s Super League side Everton, as part of their Academy team.
After joining at the age of 12, the midfielder graduated from Everton's Regional Talent Club and moved into academy football.
She started all 15 of Everton's games in the FA WSL Academy League in 2019-20, scoring once, following on from her 38 appearances at that level in the previous four campaigns.
The 20-year-old also made her first-team league debut with the Merseyside outfit, as a substitute, during the 2017-18 season.
Her competitive Rovers debut came in the opening game of the 2020-21 season, away to Leicester City Women.