Cash became the Development Team’s most successful manager, guiding her side to three straight FA Women's National League Reserve Northern Division One titles, as well as twice winning the FA Women's National League Reserve Cup after the team re-formed for the 2015-16 season.

Since the discontinuation of the Development Team, in favour of a new Player Pathway designed to help improve the number of players reaching the first-team, Cash has taken on a new role as first-team Assistant Coach.

She previously held several roles at the RTC, including Under-11s and Under-16s Head Coach, as well as being Under-14s Assistant Manager.

Cash holds her UEFA B Coaching Qualification, Youth Module 1 and 2, and has a degree in Sports Coaching Education.

She is starting her sixth season with the Club following work with girls’ academies in Baltimore, USA.