Danielle
Hill
Player Info
Hill is well known to the Rovers Ladies setup having enjoyed three separate spells as the Blues’ No.1 before hanging up her gloves to take up a new coaching role.
She helped to develop England youth international Fran Stenson, who enjoyed a successful season-long loan spell at Rovers during the 2019-20 season.
As a player, Hill played in Iceland, Norway and for Women’s Super League clubs Everton, Doncaster Belles and Notts County.
She made 15 appearances for Rovers between 2008 and 2010 before turning out a further 79 times after rejoining during the 2014-15 season.
In that time she won Player's Player of the Year in 2015-16, broke the record for the most-clean sheets in the league for Rovers (20) and lifted seven trophies.
The 32-year-old had called it quits at the end of 2017-18 after an incredible treble-winning season with the Blues, but came back for a third spell at the Club to aid a goalkeeping crisis midway through the 2018-19 season.
The vastly experienced shot stopper recovered from an ACL injury suffered during that campaign to return for the 2019-20 season and play four times in all competitions to bring up a century of appearances in blue and white.
Position
Goalkeeping Coach
Birth Date
14/04/1988
Height
cm
Weight
KG
Nationality
England