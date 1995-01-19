Alex re-joined Rovers in August 2020 following a spell at Birmingham City.

The experienced shot stopper spent one-and-a-half years with the Barclays Women’s Super League club, making two Continental League Cup appearances in 2019-20 and also featuring in the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old started her career at Manchester City, joining at the age of eight, signing her first professional contract in 2015 and making four first-team appearances.

The former England Under-18s captain joined Everton on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2016 WSL campaign, before turning out for Fylde in 2017.

Brooks is well known to Rovers, having started the 2018-19 season as Gemma Donnelly’s first choice ‘keeper.