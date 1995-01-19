Alex re-joined Rovers in August 2020 following a spell at Birmingham City.
The experienced shot stopper spent one-and-a-half years with the Barclays Women’s Super League club, making two Continental League Cup appearances in 2019-20 and also featuring in the FA Cup.
The 25-year-old started her career at Manchester City, joining at the age of eight, signing her first professional contract in 2015 and making four first-team appearances.
The former England Under-18s captain joined Everton on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2016 WSL campaign, before turning out for Fylde in 2017.
Brooks is well known to Rovers, having started the 2018-19 season as Gemma Donnelly’s first choice ‘keeper.
Following four clean sheets in four league games, Brooks played nine times for Sheffield United before transferring to Birmingham in January 2019.
She made her second Rovers bow against her former club, Birmingham, in the Continental League Cup, before keeping a clean sheet on her league debut versus London City Lionesses.