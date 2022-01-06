James arrived at Rovers in January 2022 on a free transfer from Drogheda United after impressing during a trial period with the club.

An attacking right-back, Brown started his career at Shelbourne, where he broke into the first team at the age of 18.

After two standout seasons at Tolka Park, Drogheda swooped to secure his services in November 2018.

He helped the County Louth club reach the play-offs in 2019, before winning the League of Ireland First Division title in 2020 and promotion back to the Premier Division.

The energetic full-back played a key role in helping Drogheda comfortably maintain their top-flight status last season, producing some solid defensive displays and contributing a host of assists, which saw him rewarded with a place in the PFAI Team of the Year for the second season in succession.

To gain experience, Brown joined Sky Bet League Two side Stockport County on loan for the 2022-23 campaign on the eve of the season.