Tickets Roverstore RoversTV App

Daniel

Ayala

5

Daniel

Ayala

5

Player Info

Position

Central Defender

Joined Club

18/09/2020

Birth Date

7 Nov 1990

Height

190 cm

Weight

81 KG

Nationality

Spain

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Duels Won

0

Clearances

Defending

Clearances

0

Duels

0

Duels Won

0

Total Fouls Conceded

0

Heading

Interceptions

0

Blocks

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Team Play

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Assists

0

Goals

0