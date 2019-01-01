Rovers completed the signing of highly-rated attacker Ben Brereton from Nottingham Forest in August 2018.

Widely regarded as one of the country’s brightest prospects, the 21-year-old joined on an initial loan deal, before becoming a permanent capture when the transfer window opened on January 1st 2019.

A graduate of Forest’s Academy, Brereton made his first team debut against Leeds United in January 2017, aged just 17.

He went on to score his first senior goal 10 days later – a stunning stoppage-time winner at home to Aston Villa – and netted twice more in the Championship before his 18th birthday.

The highly-rated attacker signed a new long-term contract at the City Ground in June 2017, before helping fire England’s Under-19s to UEFA European Championship glory a month later.

Having scored the winner against Holland and two against Germany in the group stage, Brereton finished as the tournament’s joint top scorer and was a second-half substitute as the Young Lions defeated Portugal 2-1 in the final.

After a successful summer, Brereton went on to have an impressive first full season in Forest colours in 2017-18. The talented teenager made 39 appearances, producing a string of standout performances and scoring six goals, including a penalty against Arsenal in a 4-2 victory in the FA Cup.

After a frustrating first couple of years at Ewood Park for Brereton, the talented forward will be hoping that better fortunes lay ahead in 2020-21.