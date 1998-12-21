Tyler is another player to progress through the Academy ranks to in and around the first team picture.

Tyler joined the club as a nine-year-old, and had impressive first full season with Rovers' Under-18s, making 21 appearances for the team in 2015-16.

Progressing well, Tyler went on to play a key role in the Under-23s' Premier League 2 Division 2 success, appearing 12 times, before a knee injury ruled him out of the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

He was back in time to skipper the team to victory in the Lancashire Senior Cup Final, with the pacy centre back playing the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 win over Burnley at Leyland.

That was to be the end of a successful campaign for Magloire, who made his debut for the club a couple of months earlier against Wigan Athletic in March 2019, playing his part in a 3-0 home victory over the Latics at Ewood Park.

Magloire spent a part of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at League One side Rochdale, but a troublesome injury meant he only featured a handful of times for Brian Barry-Murphy's side before returning to Rovers.

Back at Rovers in the summer of 2020, Magloire featured for the first team in pre-season, but, with game time limited, he made the move to National League outfit Hartlepool United on loan until January 2021.

Upon returning to Rovers, Tyler's next move was across the border, joining up with Graham Alexander and Motherwell on a temporary deal until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.