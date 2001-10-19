A direct, pacy winger, Brennan's been with the Rovers Academy for more than a decade having joined at Under-7s level.

A regular feature in the Under-18s side for the last couple of seasons, the wide man can often be seen rampaging down the left flank.

He's featured consistently throughout the Under-18s' FA Youth Cup campaign and also made his Under-23s debut at the beginning of the campaign; starting against Arsenal at Leyland in August.

The youngster appeared for a professional debut in October 2020 when he came off the bench for the first team against Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship.

A month later and Brennan joined AFC Fylde on a short-term loan deal before returning to Rovers in January 2021.