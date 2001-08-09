Jordan Eastham

Now into his fifth year with Rovers, Eastham linked up with the Academy having initially started out at Manchester United.

A goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, the self-confessed Rovers supporter has made big strides since being at the club.

Having been a part of Mike Sheron's Under-18s that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2019-20, Eastham is now a regular part of Billy Barr's Under-23s.

The 19-year-old stopper, who appeared for the first team in pre-season in 2020-21, will battle it out with Antonis Stergiakis for the Development Squad's number one spot this season.