A boyhood Rovers fan, Nolan signed his first professional contract with the club in January 2021 after impressing on trial.

The 18-year-old, who initially arrived on trial, signed an 18-month deal through to the summer of 2022.

Nolan, who was released by Preston North End in the summer of 2020, followed in the footsteps of former team-mate Tyrhys Dolan.

Like Dolan, Nolan played against Rovers in the FA Youth Cup fifth round tie at Ewood Park in 2019-20, setting up the Lilywhites’ early opener.

Whilst training with the club, the teenager scored Rovers’ fourth goal in the 5-3 victory over Derby County on his competitive debut at Under-23 level in December 2020, replacing Bradley Dack at half-time in the encounter against the Rams.