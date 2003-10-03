Highly regarded at Rovers, Jake's into his eighth year with the club having previously been on the books at both Everton and Liverpool.

The defender, who has represented England at Under-15s and Under-16s level, put pen-to-paper on a first professional contract in March 2020 to ensure he's kept at Ewood Park until the summer of 2022.

The teenage starlet suffered an injury-hit campaign in 2019-20, but Rovers certainly have high hopes for the talented 18-year-old.

Now a firm part of the Development Squad, Garrett enjoyed an injury-free 2020-21 and appeared 14 times in Premier League 2 Division 1.