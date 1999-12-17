Hayden Carter

Hayden's a big central defender who has the ability to play anywhere across the back line, or even in the centre of midfield.

Another Academy graduate to make it into the first team, Hayden featured heavily in the Under-18s before moving up to the Development Squad.

His first season with the Under-23s turned into a successful one, with Carter scoring the opener in the 2-0 win over Burnley in the Lancashire Senior Cup Final in 2018-19.

Better was to come in the following campaign, with Carter continuing to shine under Billy Barr's stewardship in the Under-23s.

With an available defensive slot in the first team at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, Carter received the call and made his professional debut against Reading in July.

He featured for the full 90 minutes in the 4-3 triumph over the Royals, and kept his place for the final game of the season at Luton Town a few days later.

Although he scored an own goal in the game against the Hatters, Carter will look back fondly on his strong end to thae campaign.

The 21-year-old defender was called upon in 2020-21 as well, making his first appearance of the campaign as a substitute in the 2-1 win against Barnsley at Ewood Park in November.

With limited minutes in the first half of the season, Carter made the loan switch to Burton Albion in January 2021.

He remained with the Sky Bet League One outfit until the end of the season and impressed so much that he finished runner up in Albion's Player of the Year poll.

Carter was previously on the books at Manchester City before linking up with Rovers in 2014.