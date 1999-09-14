A young forward who has the ability to finish with both feet, Butterworth joined Rovers from Manchester United midway through 2015-16.

He took the step up to the Under-18s in his stride, with 12 goals in the first half of last season.

Those impressive displays in front of goal saw the striker move up to feature for the Development Squad in the latter part of the campaign. Marking his first start at Under-23 level with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Brighton in January 2017.

He ended a fine first full-time season with the club having scored 16 goals from 36 appearances.

Dan made his first team debut at the end of the 2018-19 campaign against Bolton Wanderers at Ewood Park, but injury kept him out of action for the majority of the 2019-20 season.

Returning almost a year later, Butterworth was back appearing for the first team in the draw with Stoke City in December 2020.