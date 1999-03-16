Rovers announced the signing of Greece Under-21 international goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis in October 2020.

The 22-year-old joined from Bulgarian top flight side Slavia Sofia on a three-year deal, with the club having the option to extend the contract by a further 12 months.

Born in Thessaloniki, Stergiakis started out with local club Aris, before continuing his development at Thyella Folita.

The 6’5” shot-stopper moved to Bulgaria in August 2015 and made his Slavia debut at the age of just 17.

He has since gone on to make 78 appearances for the club, gaining Europa League experience and winning the Bulgarian Cup in 2018.

Capped by Greece at various youth levels, Stergiakis is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top young talents, who will provide both cover and competition for Rovers’ goalkeeping department, including fellow summer signings Thomas Kaminski and Aynsley Pears.