Baker's been part of the club since arriving at the Academy at the age of six.

Impressive progression through the ranks in recent years has resulted in the teenage frontman signing a two-year pro deal to keep him at Rovers until June 2023.

After missing the entire first year of his scholarship due to an ACL injury, the pacy and powerful striker showed what he is all about during the second half of the 2020-21 season, netting six goals and a hatful of assists for Rovers Under-18s, who won nine of their last 11 league games to secure a top-half finish in the U18 Premier League.

The 18-year-old’s impressive performances for Mike Sheron’s side also saw him promoted to Rovers Under-23s, for whom he made five appearances last season, and the frontman is looking forward to making the step up to development football on a permanent basis in 2021-22.