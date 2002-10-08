Aidan's been with Rovers since Under-14 level and is a highly thought of young goalkeeper.

His development saw the teenage stopper pen a two-year pro deal in May 2021, which will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2023.

In 2020-21, Dowling made 11 league appearances for Mike Sheron’s side, who secured an impressive top-half finish in the U18 Premier League after winning nine of their last 11 league games.

The towering 18-year-old, who stands at 6’5” tall, is now looking forward to the challenge of getting game time for Rovers Under-23s, having been on the bench for the Under-23s side on several occasions in 2020-21.

In August 2021, Dowling joined FC Halifax Town on a month-long loan deal.