Zack
Stritch

Midfielder

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Assists

0

Goals

Passing

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Through balls

0

Crosses

0

Shooting

Goals Inside The Box

0

Goals Outside The Box

0

Hit Woodwork

0

Successful Passed In Opposition Half

0

Team Play

Duels Won

0

Successful Dribbles

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Bio

Born in Salford, Stritch is an attacking midfielder who's technical and capable of scoring spectacular goals.

He joined Rovers in 2018 having been with Manchester United up until Under-11s.

The midfielder is eligible to represent England, the Republic of Ireland and Jamaica.