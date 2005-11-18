Zack
Stritch
Midfielder
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Assists
0
Goals
Passing
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Through balls
0
Crosses
0
Shooting
Goals Inside The Box
0
Goals Outside The Box
0
Hit Woodwork
0
Successful Passed In Opposition Half
0
Team Play
Duels Won
0
Successful Dribbles
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Bio
Born in Salford, Stritch is an attacking midfielder who's technical and capable of scoring spectacular goals.
He joined Rovers in 2018 having been with Manchester United up until Under-11s.
The midfielder is eligible to represent England, the Republic of Ireland and Jamaica.