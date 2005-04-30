Bloxham joined from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 after impressing during a short trial with Rovers.

Tom had been with boyhood club Spurs since the age of seven, helping them win the U18 Premier League Cup, whilst also earning international honours with both the Republic of Ireland Under-17s and England Under-17s, where he played alongside Ash Phillips.

The talented teenager also enjoyed a trial spell with Rovers last season, featuring for the Under-21s in Premier League 2 fixtures against Brighton and Fulham in February, which has subsequently led to a permanent move.

Quick, tricky and creative, Bloxham's enjoyed a whirlwind start to his career with Rovers and scored his first senior goal in his first senior appearance in the 8-0 win over Harrogate Town in August 2023.

A few days later, the attacker made his bow in the Sky Bet Championship against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.