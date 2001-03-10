Local lad Sam has been with Rovers since the age of 11.

Having played in a variety of positions during his time at the club, the Under-16 season saw the Blackburn-born youngster make the central defensive position his own.

A ball-playing centre-half, Sam swiftly progressed through to the Under-18s before gaining first-team experience during a spell on loan at Marine in early 2019.

Upon returning to Rovers from his stint out on loan, Barnes moved up to the Under-23s side and has been a regular part of the plans under Mike Sheron.

Following Jon Dahl Tomasson's appointment as the club's new Head Coach, Barnes was given a chance to impress in the pre-season of 2022, and was handed a squad number ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, being a part of the squad for the first time against Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the season.

However, a knee injury soon after saw the defender ruled out for the entirety of the season, with the defender finally making his senior bow when he started in the 4-3 win against Walsall in August 2023.