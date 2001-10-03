Local lad Sam has been with Rovers since the age of 11.

Having played in a variety of positions during his time at the club, the Under-16 season saw the Blackburn-born youngster make the central defensive position his own.

A ball playing centre-half, Sam swiftly progressed through to the Under-18s before gaining first team experience during a spell on loan at Marine in early 2019.

Highly-rated, he put pen to paper on a first professional deal in February 2019 to keep him at Rovers until the summer of 2021.

Upon returning to Rovers from his stint out on loan, Barnes moved up to the Under-23s side and has been a regular part of the plans under Billy Barr.