17
Rhys
Doherty

Defender

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Duels Won

0

Clearances

Defending

Clearances

0

Duels

0

Duels Won

0

Total Fouls Conceded

0

Heading

Interceptions

0

Blocks

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Team Play

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Assists

0

Goals

0

Bio

Rhys joined Rovers in 2017, having previously been on the books at Huddersfield Town. 

The highly-rated defender signed for Rovers at Under-12s level and has made excellent progress through the Academy ranks to become a regular part of the Under-18s side.

A first year scholar, Rhys is good on the ball and aggressive in the tackle.