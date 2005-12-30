17
Rhys
Doherty
Defender
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Duels Won
0
Clearances
Defending
Clearances
0
Duels
0
Duels Won
0
Total Fouls Conceded
0
Heading
Interceptions
0
Blocks
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Team Play
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Assists
0
Goals
0
Bio
Rhys joined Rovers in 2017, having previously been on the books at Huddersfield Town.
The highly-rated defender signed for Rovers at Under-12s level and has made excellent progress through the Academy ranks to become a regular part of the Under-18s side.
A first year scholar, Rhys is good on the ball and aggressive in the tackle.