19
Paul
Murphy-Worrell
Midfielder
England
Bio
A recent arrival at the Academy, Paul joined in January 2022 having previously spent time at Liverpool.
A boyhood Liverpool fan, Murphy-Worrell's an attacking right-back who enjoys getting forward just as much as defending.
Paul's eligible to represent England, Scotland and Jamaica at international level.