19
Paul
Murphy-Worrell

Midfielder

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Assists

0

Goals

Passing

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Through balls

0

Crosses

0

Shooting

Goals Inside The Box

0

Goals Outside The Box

0

Hit Woodwork

0

Successful Passed In Opposition Half

0

Team Play

Duels Won

0

Successful Dribbles

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Bio

A recent arrival at the Academy, Paul joined in January 2022 having previously spent time at Liverpool.

A boyhood Liverpool fan, Murphy-Worrell's an attacking right-back who enjoys getting forward just as much as defending.

Paul's eligible to represent England, Scotland and Jamaica at international level.