Nicholas
Michalski
Goalkeeper
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Saves
0
Clean Sheets
Clean Sheets
Punches
0
Catches
0
Shot-stopping
Saves Made from Outside Box
0
Saves Made from Inside Box
0
Team Play
Total Passes
0
Total Unsuccessful Passes
0
Bio
Nick joined the Rovers at Under-12s level and is a highly-rated stopper who has shown fine progression through the ranks.
Previously on the books at Stoke City, Michalski, whose idol growing up was former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes, is eligible to feature for both England and Poland.
On the international stage, the goalkeeper has represented England at Under-15s and Under-16s level.