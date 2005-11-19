Lewis
Bell
Midfielder
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Assists
0
Goals
Passing
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Through balls
0
Crosses
0
Shooting
Goals Inside The Box
0
Goals Outside The Box
0
Hit Woodwork
0
Successful Passed In Opposition Half
0
Team Play
Duels Won
0
Successful Dribbles
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Bio
Lewis linked up with the Rovers Academy at Under-9s level in 2015 having initially started out at Preston North End.
Capable of playing on either wing, Bell's known for his dribbling ability.
Despite being from Preston, Bell's a boyhood Blackpool supporter.