Lewis
Bell

Midfielder

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Assists

0

Goals

Passing

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Through balls

0

Crosses

0

Shooting

Goals Inside The Box

0

Goals Outside The Box

0

Hit Woodwork

0

Successful Passed In Opposition Half

0

Team Play

Duels Won

0

Successful Dribbles

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Bio

Lewis linked up with the Rovers Academy at Under-9s level in 2015 having initially started out at Preston North End.

Capable of playing on either wing, Bell's known for his dribbling ability.

Despite being from Preston, Bell's a boyhood Blackpool supporter.