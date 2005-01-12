Leo
Duru
Midfielder
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Assists
0
Goals
Passing
Successful Short Passes
0
Successful Long Passes
0
Through balls
0
Crosses
0
Shooting
Goals Inside The Box
0
Goals Outside The Box
0
Hit Woodwork
0
Successful Passed In Opposition Half
0
Team Play
Duels Won
0
Successful Dribbles
0
Yellow Cards
0
Total Red Cards
0
Bio
Leo's another who's progressed through the ranks since joining the club at Under-10s level.
A strong defender, Duru's very much a forward-thinking full-back, who enjoys getting forward as well as producing his defensive duties in the backline.
Manchester-born Duru is eligible to represent England, Nigeria and the USA at international level but is yet to receive a call-up.