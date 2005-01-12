Leo
Duru

Midfielder

England

Season Overview

0

Appearances

0

Minutes Played

0

Assists

0

Goals

Passing

Successful Short Passes

0

Successful Long Passes

0

Through balls

0

Crosses

0

Shooting

Goals Inside The Box

0

Goals Outside The Box

0

Hit Woodwork

0

Successful Passed In Opposition Half

0

Team Play

Duels Won

0

Successful Dribbles

0

Yellow Cards

0

Total Red Cards

0

Bio

Leo's another who's progressed through the ranks since joining the club at Under-10s level.

A strong defender, Duru's very much a forward-thinking full-back, who enjoys getting forward as well as producing his defensive duties in the backline.

Manchester-born Duru is eligible to represent England, Nigeria and the USA at international level but is yet to receive a call-up.