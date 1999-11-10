The young stopper put pen-to-paper a two-year deal at Ewood Park in the summer of 2019.

A towering presence between the posts, Hilton was part of the Everton Under-23s side that won both the Premier League 2 Division 1 and Premier League Cup titles in 2018-19.

He also gained valuable first team experience, spending the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side Marine FC, where he was a team-mate of Rovers youngster Sam Barnes.

The highly-rated stopper started his career as an 11-year-old at Manchester City, representing their Under-18s at the age of just 15.

He then signed a two-year scholarship and one-year professional contract at Everton, where he has trained alongside England number one Jordan Pickford and has been part of their matchday squad for Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

The 21-year-old stopper furthered his experience in 2020-21 by joining Scottish side Ross County in January 2021 on loan until the end of the season.

The move north of the border came just a couple of weeks after he linked up with Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood Town on an emergency loan, where he made his professional debut against Hull City in the EFL Trophy.